Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Canada – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Notes and suggestions are welcome.

What would Canadians like visitors to know about Canada’s parks and protected areas, wildlife and conservation strategies? // Que les Canadiens aimeraient les visiteurs à connaître les parcs et les aires protégées du Canada, la vie sauvage et les stratégies de conservation?

Wild Fires

July 16 Parks Day (third Saturday in July)

Jasper mayor says park infrastructure exposes people to nature, helps them appreciate conservation – CBC

Watchdog group critical of Parks Canada management – The Globe and Mail

Private tour operator accused of snapping up B.C. provincial campsites

Storytime app livens up summer road trips through Alberta and B.C.

Protected areas burden on economy, Victoria County officials say



Parks Canada

Parks Canada

CPAWS

The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) is Canada’s only nationwide charity dedicated solely to the protection of our public land and water, and ensuring our parks are managed to protect the nature within them. Since 1963 we’ve played a lead role in protecting over half a million square kilometres – an area bigger than the entire Yukon Territory! Our vision is that Canada will protect at least half of our public land and water so that future generations can benefit from Canada’s irreplaceable wilderness

CPAWS sounds alarm over Parks Canada’s shift away from nature conservation in our national parks

Parks Canada should focus on environment, not development, says report – CBC

Parks Report (PDF)

Kluane National Park

Communities don’t care how much you know, they care about how much “YOU CARE.” A secret to community engagement, be sincere, be honest, caring and follow through.

– Greg Stroud, quoted by Nancy Arsenault

National Parks of Canada

Learn the Name

It’s all in the name! Learn the pronunciation and meaning of some of our places’ names:

Gros Morne National Park

Western Newfoundland: Gros Morne National Park is like the Galapagos of geology – you might go to the Galapagos to experience first-hand the wonder of biology and the theory of evolution. In Gros Morne, you can experience first-hand the wonder of geology and the theory of plate tectonics.

Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society

Nááts’ihch’oh National Park Reserve

Ivvavik National Park

National Animal

The national animal of Canada is the North American Beaver (Castor Canadensis).

Park People

The 2022 Canadian City Parks Report

