Photo: Daniel Case, Hikers watching animals from summit of Engigstciak, Ivvavik National Park (Some rights reserved)
Planeta.com is updating our guide to Wild Canada – the country’s biodiversity, wildlife, parks and protected areas and the opportunities for ecotourism, conscious, local, Indigenous, and responsible travel. Notes and suggestions are welcome.
Questions // Des questions
- What would Canadians like visitors to know about Canada’s parks and protected areas, wildlife and conservation strategies? // Que les Canadiens aimeraient les visiteurs à connaître les parcs et les aires protégées du Canada, la vie sauvage et les stratégies de conservation?
Wild Fires
sopfeu.qc.ca
Events
July 16 Parks Day (third Saturday in July)
http://www.parks-parcs.ca/english/cpc/parksday.php
http://www.pc.gc.ca/eng/voyage-travel/special/journee-parcs-parks-day.aspx
Headlines
Jasper mayor says park infrastructure exposes people to nature, helps them appreciate conservation – CBC
Watchdog group critical of Parks Canada management – The Globe and Mail
Private tour operator accused of snapping up B.C. provincial campsites
Storytime app livens up summer road trips through Alberta and B.C.
Protected areas burden on economy, Victoria County officials say
Recommended Listening
http://www.cbc.ca/ideas/episodes/2011/05/16/bones-of-the-earth
http://www.pc.gc.ca/eng/pn-np/nl/grosmorne/natcul/doc.aspx
Parks Canada
Parks Canada
@ParksCanada
Facebook
CPAWS
The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS) is Canada’s only nationwide charity dedicated solely to the protection of our public land and water, and ensuring our parks are managed to protect the nature within them. Since 1963 we’ve played a lead role in protecting over half a million square kilometres – an area bigger than the entire Yukon Territory! Our vision is that Canada will protect at least half of our public land and water so that future generations can benefit from Canada’s irreplaceable wilderness
http://cpaws.org – @cpaws
https://www.facebook.com/cpaws
https://www.youtube.com/user/cpawsnational
https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]
Watchdog group critical of Parks Canada management
CPAWS sounds alarm over Parks Canada’s shift away from nature conservation in our national parks
Parks Canada should focus on environment, not development, says report – CBC
Parks Report (PDF)
RT @globeandmail: Watchdog group critical of Parks Canada management https://t.co/vXXoYS8m73 @GlobePolitics #cdnpoli
— Bob Payne (@rjpayne) July 11, 2016
Kluane National Park
http://www.bbc.com/travel/story/20140131-canadas-wild-frontier-where-glaciers-and-rainforests-meet
http://www.pc.gc.ca/eng/pn-np/yt/kluane/index.aspx
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kluane_National_Park_and_Reserve
Quotes
Communities don’t care how much you know, they care about how much “YOU CARE.” A secret to community engagement, be sincere, be honest, caring and follow through.
– Greg Stroud, quoted by Nancy Arsenault
https://twitter.com/NancyArsenault/status/535507355895865344
Flickr
National Parks of Canada
youtube
ParksCanadaAgency
Learn the Name
It’s all in the name! Learn the pronunciation and meaning of some of our places’ names:
http://www.pc.gc.ca/eng/voyage-travel/suggestions-suggest/nom-name.aspx
Gros Morne National Park
Western Newfoundland: Gros Morne National Park is like the Galapagos of geology – you might go to the Galapagos to experience first-hand the wonder of biology and the theory of evolution. In Gros Morne, you can experience first-hand the wonder of geology and the theory of plate tectonics.
http://www.grosmorne.com
http://www.pc.gc.ca/eng/pn-np/nl/grosmorne/index.aspx
Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society
Nááts’ihch’oh National Park Reserve
Elsewhere on the Web
commongroundproject.td.com
Canadian Wildland Fire Information System – Interactive map
Ivvavik National Park
https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/yt/ivvavik
National Animal
The national animal of Canada is the North American Beaver (Castor Canadensis).
Park People
The 2022 Canadian City Parks Report
Wikipedia
Canadian Rockies
Mount Logan
Parks
Planeta.com