Wild USA Links

Links related to Wild USA presented in somewhat random fashion:

Great American Outdoors Act

During a time of uncertainty, Great American Outdoors Act deserves our support

The Great American Outdoors Act passes Senate with bipartisan support

Federal Land Ownership: Overview and Data – Congressional Research Service (PDF)



On Wednesday the Great American Outdoors Act was passed. The legislation will alleviate a national park project backlog and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.https://t.co/cNABFFCr9p — High Country News (@highcountrynews) June 19, 2020

Headlines

California’s Desert Fauna Will Never Recover – The Nation

Cheney asks DOJ to probe environmental groups

US national park gateway towns ‘devastated’ as visitors stay away amid pandemic – Guardian

How Trump bent the National Park Service to do his bidding – Mashable

National Parks chief exit sparks concerns over replacement

These US national parks are closed because of coronavirus – CNN – @jenrosesmithvt

America’s most popular national park is … – CNN

The great dismantling of America’s national parks is under way

Trump aims to weaken prime environmental law – Politico

‘The Silenced’: Meet the Climate Whistle-Blowers Muzzled by Trump – The Nation

Interior whistleblowers say agency has sidelined scientists under Trump

Midwestern GOP: We voted for Trump, but we’re not out to wreck the environment

Instagramming Crowds Pack National Parks

The Senate just passed the decade’s biggest public lands package. Here’s what’s in it. – Washington Post

S. 47

Proposed Rule Aims To Curb Public Records Requests As Demand For Documents Increases

National parks are getting trashed amid the government shutdown – Vox

National parks left to rot during government shutdown: ‘I hope Congress is working hard … so we can have our parks back’

In shutdown, national parks transform into Wild West — heavily populated and barely supervised – Washington Post

https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/423077-national-parks-facing-litter-illegal-activity-without-rangers

Trump’s retreat on the environment – NYT

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/12/21/ryan-zinke-montana-interior-career-1070944

https://www.politico.com/interactives/2018/ryan-zinke-investigation-timeline-photos

Between environmentalists and energy developers, Zinke shot down environmental center

I led the National Park Service. Ryan Zinke leaves lasting damage

Zinke’s likely replacement has been ‘the man behind the curtain’ – Politico

Trump will seek to weaken Obama-era wetlands protections: report

Trump’s environmental rollback rolls on – BBC

A one-woman team tried to protect cultural sites from warming. She just quit. – Grist

Monumental Disaster at the Department of the Interior

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke must resign. His multiple scandals show he’s unfit to serve – Raúl M. Grijalva/USA Today

https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-11-01/ryan-zinke-and-the-murky-interior-of-trumpworld

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/414970-trump-to-take-a-look-at-zinke-ethics-allegations

https://www.outsideonline.com/2357131/what-heck-happened-interior-week

Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position

trump-administration-ends-key-law-enforcement-program-at-wildlife

key-conservation-fund-for-parks-set-to-expire

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/404589-trump-taps-wyoming-national-park-superintendent-to-head-national

Ozone pollution in US national parks is nearly the same as in large cities – The Conversation

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/370525-official-implicated-in-redskins-owner-scandal-named-park-services

http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-pol-trump-environment-20180118-story.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/nearly-all-members-of-national-park-service-advisory-panel-resign-in-frustration

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/01/17/9-national-park-service-advisory-board-members-quit-disgust/1039551001/

https://www.thenation.com/article/this-is-how-the-trump-administration-gives-big-oil-the-keys-to-public-landslide/

https://the1a.org/shows/2017-11-02/national-parks-for-a-price

https://psmag.com/environment/nps-breaks-the-law

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/09/26/the-national-park-service-showed-that-its-bottled-water-ban-worked-then-lifted-it

http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/347211-national-park-service-ends-policy-encouraging-parks-to-ban-plastic

http://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2017/08/national_park_service_rescinds.html

http://e360.yale.edu/features/greenlock-a-visitor-crush-is-overwhelming-americas-national-parks

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/53m-to-go-to-u-s-national-park-maintenance-infrastructure/

The Essential Guide to Not Ruining a National Park for Everyone – Wired

Threats to Parks

https://youtu.be/IzHwpFxNOwE

Conservation Webinars

https://twitter.com/usanpn/status/1232445018251464704

4th graders

https://outdoorsallianceforkids.org/2017/07/12/release-lawmakers-introduce-bipartisan-legislation-to-get-children-outdoors/

http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/341918-new-legislation-tells-fourth-graders-to-take-a-hike

Parade

https://parade.com/678791/kmccleary/an-insiders-guide-to-americas-best-national-parks

https://parade.com/679501/kmccleary/how-to-be-a-good-visitor-at-national-parks/

Dive into summer with @ParadeMagazine's insider's guide to the best #nationalparks for #swimming, watching #wildlife, enjoying #nature and more! Plus, find out how you can help preserve parks for future generations: https://t.co/pID2LrTMQr pic.twitter.com/LwY1Xfimmq — Parade Magazine (@ParadeMagazine) June 22, 2018

Fee Hike

The National Park Service is considering increases to fees at 17 national parks during peak visitor seasons. The peak season for each park would be defined as its busiest contiguous five-month period of visitation. During the peak season at each park, the entrance fee would be $70 per private, non-commercial vehicle; $50 per motorcycle; and $30 per person on bike or foot.

The National Park Service is also proposing entry and permit fee adjustments for commercial tour operators. The proposal would increase entry fees for commercial operators and standardize commercial use authorization (CUA) requirements for road-based commercial tours, including application and management fees.

Public comments are being accepted on the proposals from October 24 to November 23, 2017.

Read the news release to learn more about the proposals: National Park Service Proposes Targeted Fee Increases at Parks to Address Maintenance Backlog

For proposal details, FAQs, and instructions for submitting comments, visit the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website:

https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/hot-topics.htm

Stories

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/10/26/the-park-services-proposal-to-double-entry-fees-could-fix-their-maintenance-problem-161-years-from-now

http://www.latimes.com/business/la-fi-national-parks-fees-20171024-story.html

Zinke / Interior

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/10/04/whistleblower-resigns-keeping-my-voice-more-important-than-keeping-my-job

http://www.politico.com/story/2017/10/05/zinke-fundraiser-official-travel-interior-243470

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/09/29/trump-cabinet-secretary-ryan-zinke-private-plane

https://www.gq.com/story/ryan-zinke-secretary-of-interior-profile

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ryan-zinke-fossil-fuels_us_594befdce4b01cdedf018edd

http://www.ktvn.com/story/35744506/secretary-of-the-interior-zinke-visiting-nevada1

http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/energy-environment/339227-channeling-teddy-roosevelt-how-trump-and-interior-sec

http://www.tribaltribune.com/news/article_621353ac-5a88-11e7-b8ba-77d14c4760f0.html

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/zinke-moving-dozens-of-senior-interior-officials-in-shake-up/2017/06/16/11801d3a-5295-11e7-b064-828ba60fbb98_story.html

https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/interior-secretary-zinke-says-hell-tour-nevada-national-monuments-in-july

http://missoulian.com/opinion/columnists/zinke-is-coming-home-to-montana-with-a-lot-of/article_2b5530b6-fb58-5cdd-bd9f-1d9286a9192c.html

Assault on Nature / Climate Change

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jan/30/green-movement-greatest-threat-freedom-says-trump-adviser-myron-ebell

http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/a-bad-day-for-the-environment-with-many-more-to-come

http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/316001-trump-admin-tells-epa-to-take-down-its-climate-change-webpage-report

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-epa-climatechange-idUSKBN15906G

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-usda-idUSKBN1582OB

https://twitter.com/NatlParkService/status/822826371844018177

National Parks / Twitter

https://thehumanist.com/news/national/alt-national-park-service-protecting-nature-corporate-interest

* https://www.npca.org/articles/1465-house-methane-move-hurts-parks

https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/former-park-service-director-speaks-out-against-trump-administration/2017/01/30/5db07e98-e738-11e6-bf6f-301b6b443624_story.htmlhttps://theringer.com/trump-national-parks-twitter-badlands-social-media-a442fb5e8940http://www.avclub.com/article/rogue-national-park-twitter-accounts-are-cropping–249037http://mashable.com/2017/01/20/national-park-service-twitter-inaugurationhttp://www.cnn.com/2017/01/21/politics/trump-national-park-service-tweets

Public Lands

http://democrats-naturalresources.house.gov/media/press-releases/grijalva-on-disavowal-of-unpopular-public-lands-giveaway-bill-by-its-sponsor-activism-is-the-strongest-power-in-washington

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jan/31/public-lands-sell-congress-bureau-management-chaffetz

Indigenous Connections

http://digital.vpr.net/post/our-national-parks-indigenous-voices

Native Hawaiian and National Park Service employee, Melia Lane-Kamahele writes that “a national park in its conventional form – complete with boundary lines on a map, non-indigenous places names and an operating structure comprised of statutes, regulations and policies – is far removed from how many indigenous people understand the world.”

Flickr

nationalparkservice

evergladesnps

joshuatreenp

glaciernps

yellowstonenps

indianadunes

Mount Rainier NPS

RockyNPS

CraterLakeNPS

drytortugasnps

denalinps

Get Inspired – US Fish and Wildlife Service

nevadadcnr

Flickr Groups

North American Ecotourism

World Parks

Missouri State Parks and Historical Areas

https://www.flickr.com/groups/nationalparkstraveler

Facebook

National Park Foundation

National Parks Conservation Association

America’s State Parks

PortlandVancouverNationalWildlifeRefuges

https://www.facebook.com/pg/CenterforBioDiv – https://www.facebook.com/pg/CenterforBioDiv/events

Instagram

http://instagram.com/usinterior

Periscope

https://twitter.com/NatlParkService/lists/parks-on-periscope1

Pinterest

wild-for-wildlife

https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/celebrating-americas-parks

Slideshare

US Interior

Heinrich Berann Panoramas

https://www.nps.gov/carto/app/#!/maps/categories/12

https://boingboing.net/2019/07/06/yellowstone-and-co.html

House Committee on Natural Resources

naturalresources.house.gov

YouTube

Facebook

@nrdems

https://mcclintock.house.gov/issues/natural-resources-committee

https://huffman.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/rep-huffman-named-natural-resources-committee-vice-ranking-member

Department of the Interior

https://www.doi.gov

https://www.doi.gov/doitalent

Trump confirms the nomination of David Bernhardt as secretary of interior

https://twitter.com/DOIDepSec/status/1092521879569686534

Twitter

@NatlParkService

@USFWS

@NatParksBlog

@ParksTraveler

@American_Latino

@AZStateParks

@GrandTetonNPS

@glaciernps

@SaguaroNPS

@YosemiteNPS

@OhioStateParks

@CAStateParks

@INDNRstateparks

@AlaskaNPS

@XanterraParks

@PetrifiedNPS

@dinosaurnps

@andeNHS

@nps1812

@homesteadnm

@kenaifjordsnps

@cabrillonps

@JoshuaTreeNP

@NPSEducation

@ParksAreYours

@USFWSMtnPrairie

@NatlParkService

@Chimani

@protectedplanet

@NPCA

@pewenvironment

@NRPA_news

@ECOStates

https://twitter.com/modernhikerhttps://twitter.com/WildRefugehttps://twitter.com/next100cltn

@everykidinapark

@Interior

@USFWS

@NatlParkService

@publiclandsday

@PublicLandFdn

@GOMonth2015

@ShareTheExper

@friendsofnvwild

Twitter Hashtags

#wildusa tags posts about biodiversity, parks and protected areas in the USA

YouTube

US Interior

House Committee on Natural Resources

April 15-23 National Park Week

Hashtag: #NationalParkWeek

http://www.nationalparks.org/national-park-week

http://www.nps.gov/npweek

http://ronmader.wordpress.com/2014/04/19/nationalparksusa

@NatlParkService @IUCN_CEC

The US National Park Service hosts National Parks Week April 15-23 and Planeta.com invites readers to contribute tips and suggestions for visiting and protecting the wilderness areas and historical landmarks.

“National Parks Week coincides with the annual celebration of Earth Day,” says Planeta.com founder Ron Mader. “We will be paying attention to activities around the USA.”

Among the parks that will be featured this week: Everglades, Grand Canyon, Lake Mead, Yosemite and Zion.

Volunteering

https://www.nps.gov/getinvolved/volunteer.htm

Buzzword Bingo

bison – great lakes – sagebrush

Recommended Listening/Podtours

Indiana State Parks History Tour

http://digital.vpr.net/term/our-national-parks

Recommended Viewing

Other videos: Desert Gems: Southwestern Desert Parks

ParkScience

http://nature.nps.gov/ParkScience

Blogs

http://natelandon.com – @NateLandon

Ron’s Blog

National Parks Week (2014)

people and parks (2012)

Call to action (2011)

Endangered Species Act

http://www.fws.gov/ENDANGERED/laws-policies/index.html

Endangered_Species_Act

Bureau of Land Management

http://mypubliclands.tumblr.com

http://www.blm.gov

http://www.blm.gov/nv/st/en.html – @BLMNV

National Park Service

http://www.nps.gov

http://www.nps.gov/history/history

Events / Free Entrance Days

April National Park Week

National Park Week August 25 National Park Service Birthday

National Park Service Birthday September 28 National Public Lands Day

If you’re planning a trip that includes multiple national parks, you might consider the $80 annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. Entrance to all national parks, national wildlife refuges, national forests, and many other Federal lands.

US Fish and Wildlife

http://www.fws.gov – @USFWSHQ

http://www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie – http://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmtnprairie – @USFWSMtnPrairie (UT, CO, KS, NE, WY, MT, ND and SD)

http://midwest.fws.gov – @USFWSMidwest (Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio)

http://alaska.fws.gov – @USFWSAlaska

http://www.fws.gov/lab/featheratlas

Parks and Protected Areas

http://www.nps.gov

http://www.nps.gov/oia/topics/sisterparks/Sister_List.htm

@NatlParkService

National register of historic places

feefreeparks.htm

Did you know that USA state parks contribute more than $20 billion to the economy? Read more facts about the… http://fb.me/CXagqoUL

Park Science: Integrating Research and Resource Management in the National Parks: http://go.usa.gov/XXM

TIPS – In the meantime, get a simple and cost-effective way to visit multiple recreation sites with an annual Lands Pass. The new Annual Interagency Pass offers access to Federal Recreation Areas* that charge entrance or standard amenity fees. The new annual pass is $80, available online at: http://store.usgs.gov/pas

State Parks

State Parks: Assessing Their Benefits

http://www.americasstateparks.org

https://twitter.com/stateparksUSA

https://www.facebook.com/americasstateparks

http://www.youtube.com/americasstateparks

US Parks Fonts

NPS_Rawlinson_Roadway

Clarendon

Clearview

http://www.nytimes.com/2007/08/12/magazine/12fonts-t.html

George Melendez Wright

George_Melendez_Wright

georgewright.org

National Park Foundation

Facebook

@goparks

Conservation Lands Foundation

conservationlands.org

@ConservationLF

Plateaus & Canyons Association

Plateaus & Canyons Association promotes understanding and stewardship of the Colorado Plateau.

Wilderness Society

wilderness.org – @Wilderness

ECOS

ecos.org

Facebook

@ECOStates

Plants

https://planthardiness.ars.usda.gov/PHZMWeb

Wikipedia

National_Park_Service

List_of_the_United_States_National_Park_System_official_units

Ecotourism in the United States

National Park Service Ranger

Stephen_Mather

Edmund_Jaeger

List_of_U.S._state_birds

List_of_national_parks_of_the_United_States

Older Features

National Parks and Monuments

Institutions

State Parks

Celebrations/Events





Features

Recommended Listening

Icons of the spectacular: American National Parks and the rise of parkitecture – Architecture informed by rather than imposed on the natural landscape produced some of the 20th century’s most picturesque buildings.

Planeta.com