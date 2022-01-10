home USA Appalachia

Photo: DM, X-23 (Some rights reserved)

Appodlachia: Appalachia is a broad, diverse 13 state region stretching from Western New York to the Mississippi Delta.

Wikipedia: Appalachia is a cultural region in the Eastern United States that stretches from the Southern Tier of New York to northern Alabama, and Georgia. While the Appalachian Mountains stretch from Belle Isle in Canada to Cheaha Mountain in Alabama, the cultural region of Appalachia typically refers only to the central and southern portions of the range, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, west to the Great Smokey Mountains. As of the 2010 United States Census, the region was home to approximately 25 million people.

Appalachia Sustainable Tourism CollaborationSocial Entrepreneur’s Vision of Tourism for Appalachia@ASTC_LLC
linktr.ee/Appodlachia@appodlachia
Digital Library of Appalachia

In Appalachia, a Plan to Save Wild Ginseng – Undark
10 great places to explore in Appalachia, from a NASA museum in Alabama to rafting in West Virginia
Justices grapple with $8 billion pipeline that would cross Appalachian Trail
Looking at Appalachia | Joshua Dudley Greer

A Mountain Sanctuary, Crest of Newfound Gap Road, Great Smoky Mountains National Park at North Carolina-Tennessee Border

wvpublic.org@InAppalachia
100daysinappalachia.com@Appalachia100
news-expressky.com@AppalachianNews

If you could live in any part of Appalachia, where would it be and why?

Appalachia
Appalachian Development Highway System

Blue Ridge Parkway
Appalachian Trail
Appalachian Mountains

New York
Alabama
Georgia

