Fun Fact: When it’s not Daylight Saving Time, it’s Standard Time (or normal time).

Wikipedia: Daylight saving time (abbreviated DST) is the practice of advancing clocks during summer months so that evening daylight lasts longer, while sacrificing normal sunrise times.

Hashtag: #DaylightSaving

Places that opt out of time change in the USA are Arizona, Hawai’i and the Navajo Nation.

Daylight Saving in the USA

Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Time and Date

dst

daylight-saving-usa

australia

standard-time

Videos

How daylight saving time affects our bodies, minds — and world – TED

Headlines

Daylight saving time: an American Academy of Sleep Medicine position statement

daylight-saving-time-2018-begin-spring-forward

eu-citizens-voted-to-abolish-daylight-saving-time-in-a-landslide

man-who-turns-back-new-york-citys-clocks-hand-by-hand

Permanent Daylight Saving Time?

Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 (PDF)

Group of bipartisan senators pushes for permanent Daylight Saving Time – CBS

Senate Bill 153 would put Nevada on a path to observe either daylight saving time or standard time year round. #RJNow https://t.co/VcDb15DFmV — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 12, 2021

Wikipedia

Daylight saving time

Daylight saving time in Mexico

Time in Australia

Planeta.com