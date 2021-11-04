home Lingo Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time

Fun Fact: When it’s not Daylight Saving Time, it’s Standard Time (or normal time).

Wikipedia: Daylight saving time (abbreviated DST) is the practice of advancing clocks during summer months so that evening daylight lasts longer, while sacrificing normal sunrise times.

Hashtag: #DaylightSaving

Places that opt out of time change in the USA are Arizona, Hawai’i and the Navajo Nation.

Daylight Saving in the USA
Daylight Saving Time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

Time and Date
Permanent Daylight Saving Time?
Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 (PDF)
Group of bipartisan senators pushes for permanent Daylight Saving Time – CBS

