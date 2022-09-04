Exploring Oaxaca’s Markets

Poster (Some rights reserved)

Good morning. Natandio. Työs meep. Zei te ie. Zac xtil. Padush. Practicing for our next trip to markets in Oaxaca, Mexico after the pandemic … or if the pandemic never ends, then when it seems reasonably safe for myself and particularly for those being visited. This guide to Oaxaca’s Markets is structured as a explainer/backgrounder for new visitors. It’s also composed as a deep dive with headlines and social web links.

La Ciudad de Oaxaca has some of the most popular markets in Mexico ranging from old school structures to popups and collaborative stores born out of market experience. Nearby towns have their own markets and market days sure to test the senses with sounds, sights, smells, and tastes that can sometimes overwhelm.

I had the pleasure of living in Oaxaca from 2001-2013 where I enjoyed the markets as a place to meet up with old friends and a place to make new acquaintances. My estancia was during the time the social web rose as a means of communication. Meanwhile communications improved in nearby villages which from having one or two community phones to having mobile phone coverage and cybercafes.

When you buy local, you are helping support responsible, eco, conscious travel. Money spent in these markets circulate quickly and supports the local economies. It’s also a good pretext to eat some of the most delicious food in the hemisphere, world and meet some great people. Personally, I believe the people connection is the reason and blessing of travel – it’s not just the number of places you visit, but the depth of conversation and exploration with people you meet. It’s not just what you get, but when you can give back.

While I am not present in Oaxaca, I stay in contact with friends using the social web, starting with the people I met at the markets who started to learn Facebook at the same time as myself.

2022

¿Cómo se llega allí? = How do you get there?

What do you find at Porfirio Díaz 1205? goo.gl/maps/VsjcE5qrnuXBsPEM9

Facebook

¿Qué mercados y puestos de Oaxaca tienen páginas en Facebook?

Which Oaxaca markets and stalls have pages on Facebook?

Mercados de Oaxaca (Oaxaca Markets)

La Cosecha Oaxaca

Pochote Reforma “Mercado Agroecológico y Cultural” (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Pochote Xochimilco

El Pochote Rayón

Carniceria San Matias

Taller Textil Casa Jiménez

Headlines

Cocineras tradicionales en Oaxaca, corazón de la comunidad – Noticias

El Pochote, el mercado orgánico de Oaxaca

Incendio (2020

Ron’s Foodie Favorites

If you were to ask me for my Top Foodie favorites:

Tacos de barbacoa in the Abasto(s) Market.

Cafe de la Confianza in the Benito Juárez.

Carnes asadas in the 20 de Noviembre Market.

Recommendations for a Market Tour

For visitors to Oaxaca markets we have recommendations to make the most of your self-guided, responsible, delicious visit.

Ask before taking pictures – It’s common courtesy.

Learn the lingo – Learn how to say ‘thank you’ in the local lingo. Oaxaca has 16 Indigenous groups and more than 100 languages. Here are a few greetings.

Leave a positive footprint – When you’re figuring which markets, restaurants and parks to visit, think about walking!

Buy something – See something you like? Make a purchase!

Bring small bills – Don’t expect to get change for a small purchase if you are paying with a 200 or 500 peso note.

Bring change – Exact change is always appreciated.

Bring your own bags – No need to ask for a new bag if you can reuse an old one!

Pay attention – Tourists in markets are easy targets for thieves. Lessen the chances of robbery by paying attention.

Don’t block the corridors – Remember that the market is a work environment. If you’re in a group or traveling by yourself, keep the corridors clear for other clients.

After your visit – Evaluate your experiences and share photos on social web websites including Facebook and TripAdvisor.

Your Turn

Ask permission and take photo of signage, preferably eco signs! Share your fave pics on relevant social web channels. We pay attention to Facebook, Flickr, and Twitter.

Ask what’s in season.

Eat something made with corn, chocolate or … corn and chocolate.

Learn how to say ‘thank you’ in an Indigenous language.

Look for a food you’ve never seen before.

Background

Traditional markets include 20 de Noviembre y Benito Juárez, Artesanias, Abastos and Sanchez Pascuas.

Newer markets include Pochote, Pochote Xochimilco and La Cosecha. Stores created by vendors include Xiguela.

Making Contact

While buying and selling is an important aspect, the other prime motivator of the markets is that it provides an opportunity for people to socialize.

Markets are vital public gathering places that provide a meeting point in time and space for locals to gossip and for visitors to get a chance to take a peak at the ‘real’ Mexico. Experience the markets as living empathy museums. They are also a good way to meet the locals and for locals to meet visitors.

Produce

If you are seeking produce for today or tomorrow, be specific. Vendors are pleased (and at times insistent) that you make the right choice.

What to buy

In a traditional market, visitors can buy food and crafts. Meals are often available as are fresh juices.

Kitsch and loveable in the United States and Europe are the durable market bags, made of synthetics and often embossed with a design or the merchant’s name. What better thing to buy in a market than a market bag? It’s like buying postcards at the post office!

Other goodies – oilcloth (mantel del hule), leather sandals (sandalias de cuero), palm hats (sombreros de palma), chocolate and wrestling masks (mascaras de lucha libre).

Packaging

Traditionally, market purchases were placed into a basket (canasta). Market baskets were made very broad so that purchases would not be packed on top of each other. Baskets have been replaced by deeper market bags, some of which are quite attractive.

Traditionally, purchases would be wrapped in natural materials such as corn husks (totomoxtle). For example, higuerilla leaves would be used to wrap grasshoppers.

Temporary Markets

During holidays, temporary markets spring up throughout Mexico. Visitors may think these markets are open all year long. It comes as a surprise to many that during low season the streets are empty of the temporary markets. Examples – the Easter Market.

Celebrating August 1

August 1 Día del Comerciante = Merchants’ Day

Questions:

How is ‘Día del Comerciante’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages! #usatuvoz

Where does the procession start and end?

How did the celebration begin (some 50+ years ago)

How have celebrations changed in the past 10 years?

