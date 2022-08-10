New music is featured on this page includes links to Amazon.com (where Planeta.com generates a commission) as well as musician websites and related info:

Lil Smokies

The Lil Smokies Keep Progressive Bluegrass Going on ‘Tornillo’

California

Brother Brothers

The Brother Brothers Announce New Album ‘Cover to Cover’

Regina Spektor

Becoming All Alone [Official Lyric Video]

Wilco

Wilco Advertised Its New Album as ‘Country.’ It’s Not, Exactly, But There’s a Reason We Still Care About Genre (Column)

Brightside / Lumineers

Wikipedia: Brightside is the fourth studio album by American indie folk band the Lumineers, released on January 14, 2022, through Dualtone and Decca Records. It was primarily produced by Simone Felice and David Baron. The album was preceded by the release of three singles: the title track, “Big Shot”, and “A.M. Radio”.

Brightside

Birthday

Lumineers

Skip Marley

Skip Marley Exalts His Family’s Legacy on Higher Place

Skip Marley: Higher Place Album Review

Skip Marley’s Destination Is to a ‘Higher Place’: Interview – Ratedrnb.com

On the release, Skip states, “It is a joy and a blessing for me to share this music with the world. When we say ‘Higher Place,’ we mean good vibrations. Positivity. Conscious influence of the heart and the mind and the soul. Music with a message is the music we love.”

“It’s something higher / I mean, it’s not wah we ah deal wid / The reality of what goin’ happen / Is something higher than man own personal / Likkle vexation and pride self / This is something weh no man cyaan’ stop because / All nation ah go gather and all nation ah go say yes and right,” says Bob Marley in the intro. – Ratedrnb.com

We got that stargazing in our eyes

