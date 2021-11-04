Logo

One of our faves, the North House Folk School – northhouse.org – is a small educational non-profit on the shore of Lake Superior in Grand Marais, Minnesota.

The school fosters a non-competitive learning environment devoted to teaching traditional northern craft and offers more than 350 courses year round in everything from timber framing to woodworking to boatbuilding to caning chairs. Instruction is in workshops and the outdoors.

News: North House began a phased reopening of campus in July 2020 with the goal of welcoming students back to campus in a limited capacity while continuing to ensure the safety and health of students, instructors, staff, and community. Of note – archived videos showcasing crafting in place.

Hike, Bike or Ski? Hut to Hut American style

Teachers

