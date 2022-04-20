home Parks, USA Petrified Forest National Park

Petrified Forest National Park

Photo: Scott Williams/NPS, Buttes and Petrified Wood (Some rights reserved)

Attention paleo tourism fans, Petrified Forest National Park features one of the best deposits of Late Triassic fossils, badlands, grassland, and more than 10,000 years of human history.

Stray Observations

  • Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time. In the summer the state is the same time as Nevada and one hour earlier than New Mexico, Utah, and the Navajo Nation.

