Photo: Scott Williams/NPS, Buttes and Petrified Wood (Some rights reserved)
Attention paleo tourism fans, Petrified Forest National Park features one of the best deposits of Late Triassic fossils, badlands, grassland, and more than 10,000 years of human history.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/8p4EUaBgyijRCohn9
Key Links
nps.gov/pefo
Pet-friendly
Facebook
Flickr
Youtube
@PetrifiedNPS
Stray Observations
- Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time. In the summer the state is the same time as Nevada and one hour earlier than New Mexico, Utah, and the Navajo Nation.
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Petrified Forest National Park
Planeta