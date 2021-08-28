Red Rock Canyon Links

Links, news, and tweets about Red Rock Canyon

Opponents Vow To Continue Fight After Homes OK’d Near Red Rock

Over 30 years ago, the bill introduced by Congressman Jim Bilbray to protect @RedRockCynLV was signed into law. We owe him a debt of gratitude for protecting the natural crown jewel of Southern Nevada.



Today we honored his public service with a new plaque in the visitor center. pic.twitter.com/7iP72rw7ZA — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) May 7, 2021

🚵🏼 before 📝 today. Red Rock Loop was spectacular today. Reminder: my book Bicycle Man is still available. Great reviews 📚📖. Just DM me to buy your book. Not on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/Cs37szf92J — LVSportsBiz.com (@LVSportsBiz) February 5, 2021

Plans To Build Houses Near Red Rock Stalled – For Now – State of Nevada



Monday marks 30 years since National Conservation Area designation

Red Rock to begin reservations to better control crowds

For the love of Red Rock – Las Vegas Weekly

Popular and Busy Red Rock Canyon Needs a Paved Trail Along State Route 159 For Safety Purposes — Now – Alan Snel/LV Sports Biz

Hiking and heat dangers at Red Rock Canyon

Failing water well, rotten boardwalk are Red Rock Canyon headaches – @RefriedBrean

Proposed work at Red Rock includes new scenic loop escape route – @RefriedBrean

Hikers stumble onto dinosaur prints at Red Rock Canyon

Bird and Hike Red Rocks Hikes

Red Rock Canyon – Ron Mader

The area, named for its vivid, “rusted” red sandstone outcrops, offers visitors nearly 200,000 acres in which to experience unique sandstone escarpments, thickets of Joshua trees, beautiful desert flowers, the beloved desert tortoise, and evidence left by native peoples, such as roasting pits, petroglyphs, and pictographs. About a million people visit this stunning Nevada landscape each year to enjoy the 13-mile scenic drive; more than 30 miles of trails; excellent rock climbing, biking, and equestrian opportunities; and a vibrant visitor center. – BLM

Clark County Commission delays Red Rock Canyon development – KTNV

Wednesday, Clark County commissioners took a key vote that will delay the development of the 3,000 home subdivision on Blue Diamond Hill. A 2,000-acre mixed-use, mostly housing development has been in the planning stages for an area near Red Rock Conservation Area. Nearby residents have long been opposed citing concerns related to safety, the environment and encroachment on Red Rock, just across Highway 159.

Housing development near Red Rock faces hurdle – Las Vegas Now

Clark County Commissioners heard a request from Gypsum Resources for waivers to build on land near the Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas National Conservation Area. After a lengthy discussion, the Commission denied a project waiver request from Gypsum with regards to a road in and out of the area near Red Rock Canyon where the developer wants to build thousands of homes. Gypsum must obtain right-of-way the Bureau of Land Management for primary road and then return to commission for approval of plans of home project. – Clark County

New: Reservations. Timed entry reservations will be mandatory for all visitors October 1 to May 31 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Timed entry reservations will not begin this year until November 3. Timed entry reservations are not required between June 1 and September 30. Visitors must also pay an entry fee for the scenic drive. Passes available here.

Ron LaPointe/Facebook: Just about everybody knows by now that Red Rock is going to a reservation system Nov. 3rd. Hopefully this info will help. If you are getting there between 6am and 8am, you don’t need a reservation. When you get to the fee booth just show your pass just tell the attendant you don’t need your ticket, you’ll get through faster. You won’t be able to just show your pass and go. If the two hour window for no reservations is abused, the BLM will move to 6am reservations. This is what happened at Rocky Mtn, NP. and another NP in Colorado. If the line is long and you don’t get through the fee booth by 8am, you will need a reservation that’s the way the system works. Don’t be pissed off at the fee attendant, they didn’t design the system. The reservation system is here to stay. Also, on Nov. 11th, Veterans Day, (free day) all Veterans from that day forward will now get in free at all national lands.

2017

February 22, 2017 The Clark County commission voted 5-2 to recognize Gypsum Resources’ 2011 concept plan for 5,000-home development at the edge of the park. Video

Heather Fisher, CEO of Red Rock, speaking on behalf of 45,000 supporters to #KeepRedRockRural pic.twitter.com/1ApjZ1EcrH — Save Red Rock (@SaveRedRock) February 22, 2017

Red Rock Canyon is one of nature's finest gifts to Nevada and an integral part of our state's sustainable outdoor economy. #SaveRedRock pic.twitter.com/gYZj5sNUKT — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) February 22, 2017

WATCH: Clark County Commission meeting on housing development proposal near Red Rock https://t.co/2uMb04Dwva #8NN pic.twitter.com/OTfGQjUils — 8 News Now (@8NewsNow) February 22, 2017

I feel bad for anyone who tries to turn this into a subdivision. #SaveRedRock @SaveRedRock pic.twitter.com/xQk06bp93Q — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) February 22, 2017

Cmsrs vote 5-2 to allow withdrawal of application to develop Gypsum Ridge. 2011 proposal moves forward for analysis & future consideration. — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 23, 2017

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Nevada State Route 160

