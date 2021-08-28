Red Rock Canyon Links

Photo: BLM, Red Rocks
Links, news, and tweets about Red Rock Canyon
2021
Opponents Vow To Continue Fight After Homes OK’d Near Red Rock
Plans To Build Houses Near Red Rock Stalled – For Now – State of Nevada
Monday marks 30 years since National Conservation Area designation
Red Rock to begin reservations to better control crowds
For the love of Red Rock – Las Vegas Weekly
Popular and Busy Red Rock Canyon Needs a Paved Trail Along State Route 159 For Safety Purposes — Now – Alan Snel/LV Sports Biz
Hiking and heat dangers at Red Rock Canyon
Failing water well, rotten boardwalk are Red Rock Canyon headaches – @RefriedBrean
Proposed work at Red Rock includes new scenic loop escape route – @RefriedBrean
Hikers stumble onto dinosaur prints at Red Rock Canyon
Bird and Hike Red Rocks Hikes
Red Rock Canyon – Ron Mader
The area, named for its vivid, “rusted” red sandstone outcrops, offers visitors nearly 200,000 acres in which to experience unique sandstone escarpments, thickets of Joshua trees, beautiful desert flowers, the beloved desert tortoise, and evidence left by native peoples, such as roasting pits, petroglyphs, and pictographs. About a million people visit this stunning Nevada landscape each year to enjoy the 13-mile scenic drive; more than 30 miles of trails; excellent rock climbing, biking, and equestrian opportunities; and a vibrant visitor center. – BLM
Clark County Commission delays Red Rock Canyon development – KTNV
Wednesday, Clark County commissioners took a key vote that will delay the development of the 3,000 home subdivision on Blue Diamond Hill. A 2,000-acre mixed-use, mostly housing development has been in the planning stages for an area near Red Rock Conservation Area. Nearby residents have long been opposed citing concerns related to safety, the environment and encroachment on Red Rock, just across Highway 159.
Housing development near Red Rock faces hurdle – Las Vegas Now
Clark County Commissioners heard a request from Gypsum Resources for waivers to build on land near the Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas National Conservation Area. After a lengthy discussion, the Commission denied a project waiver request from Gypsum with regards to a road in and out of the area near Red Rock Canyon where the developer wants to build thousands of homes. Gypsum must obtain right-of-way the Bureau of Land Management for primary road and then return to commission for approval of plans of home project. – Clark County
New: Reservations. Timed entry reservations will be mandatory for all visitors October 1 to May 31 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Timed entry reservations will not begin this year until November 3. Timed entry reservations are not required between June 1 and September 30. Visitors must also pay an entry fee for the scenic drive. Passes available here.
Ron LaPointe/Facebook: Just about everybody knows by now that Red Rock is going to a reservation system Nov. 3rd. Hopefully this info will help. If you are getting there between 6am and 8am, you don’t need a reservation. When you get to the fee booth just show your pass just tell the attendant you don’t need your ticket, you’ll get through faster. You won’t be able to just show your pass and go. If the two hour window for no reservations is abused, the BLM will move to 6am reservations. This is what happened at Rocky Mtn, NP. and another NP in Colorado. If the line is long and you don’t get through the fee booth by 8am, you will need a reservation that’s the way the system works. Don’t be pissed off at the fee attendant, they didn’t design the system. The reservation system is here to stay. Also, on Nov. 11th, Veterans Day, (free day) all Veterans from that day forward will now get in free at all national lands.
2017
February 22, 2017 The Clark County commission voted 5-2 to recognize Gypsum Resources’ 2011 concept plan for 5,000-home development at the edge of the park. Video
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Nevada State Route 160
