Albuquerque = Beeʼeldííl Dahsinil

Photo: John Fowler, Watermelon Mountain

Albuquerque (Diné: Beeʼeldííl Dahsinil) is New Mexico’s most populous city and is located at the base of the Sandia Mountains along the banks of the Rio Grande River.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/mhnCSo85MuvxVMGa8



Favorite Places

Frontier Restaurant, an Albuquerque tradition located across from the University of New Mexico, serving great breakfasts, burritos, burgers, roasted green chile, homemade flour tortillas, fresh squeezed orange juice, and the famous Frontier Sweet Roll. All served from 5am until 1am, seven days a week.

Indian Pueblo Museum

indianpueblo.org

exhibitions

Each graphic on our new balloon has a meaning. The LIFELINE is always meant to continue on. The dashes will connect as it comes back around, as we carry on life and values that have been passed on to us, we will teach what we know to others so that our ways will always live on. pic.twitter.com/Z2o8Zkc4WU — Indian Pueblo (@indianpueblo) October 10, 2020

Events

The first week of October check out the International Balloon Fiesta, the world’s largest such gathering of hot-air balloons from around the globe.

Features

Planeta.com