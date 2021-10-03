home Cities, USA Albuquerque = Beeʼeldííl Dahsinil

Photo: John Fowler, Watermelon Mountain

Albuquerque (Diné: Beeʼeldííl Dahsinil) is New Mexico’s most populous city and is located at the base of the Sandia Mountains along the banks of the Rio Grande River.

Favorite Places
Frontier Restaurant, an Albuquerque tradition located across from the University of New Mexico, serving great breakfasts, burritos, burgers, roasted green chile, homemade flour tortillas, fresh squeezed orange juice, and the famous Frontier Sweet Roll. All served from 5am until 1am, seven days a week.

Indian Pueblo Museum
Events
The first week of October check out the International Balloon Fiesta, the world’s largest such gathering of hot-air balloons from around the globe.

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Interstate 40
Route 66
New Mexico Rail Runner
Richard Rohr

