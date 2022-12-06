Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

2020 2022 Biodiversity Headlines Roofdog

How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?

ByGuest Contributor

Dec 4, 2022
Roofdog: Allies (Some rights reserved)

Montreal, Canada hosts a hybrid event, the 15th Biodiversity COPcbd.int/meetings/COP-15 – December 5-17 with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.”

Planeta.com is updating a guide to the event, making requests of the organizers and participants, and creating a social web challenge for allies around the globe.

A request for the organizers of the 15th Biodiversity COP:

Please show us communication strategies where remote participants can engage – listen, learn, and share relevant info.

Translating: How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?
Spanish: ¿Cómo pueden los aliados, amigos, periodistas, y otras personas participar en forma lejana (remote participation) #COP15?

15th Biodiversity COP (2021-2022)

COP15 Wish List
How should we evaluate the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties? Here is our wish list for the event:

1) We’d like to learn about biodiversity
2) We’d like this event to be a window into the CBD and partners
3) We’d like this event to be fully engaged via the social web

4) We’d like this event to engage locals in Montreal and teach visitors about Montreal
5) We’d like this event to be a catalyst for satellite events and viewing parties
6) We’d like this event to be particularly friendly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities
7) We’d like this event to serve as an example of responsible travel embedded in conservation events
8) We’d like this event to serve as an example of Open Access, Open Education and Open Journalism

Requests
Photos of information tables and signage at this event
Allow questions from remote participants at events and press conferences
Technical requests: Twitter list of partners, participants, superfans
https://twitter.com/UNBiodiversity/lists

Planeta.com

#SciComm, aka Science Communication
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 
Biodiversity 2022

By Guest Contributor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

2021 2022 Biodiversity Headlines

15th Biodiversity COP (2021-2022)

Dec 6, 2022 Ron Mader
Cities Ecuador

Quito, Ecuador

Dec 6, 2022 Guest Contributor
Cities USA

Downtown Las Vegas

Dec 5, 2022 Ron Mader
Communication

Ultimate Calm

Dec 5, 2022 Ron Mader