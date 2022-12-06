Roofdog: Allies (Some rights reserved)

Montreal, Canada hosts a hybrid event, the 15th Biodiversity COP – cbd.int/meetings/COP-15 – December 5-17 with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.”

Planeta.com is updating a guide to the event, making requests of the organizers and participants, and creating a social web challenge for allies around the globe.

A request for the organizers of the 15th Biodiversity COP:

Please show us communication strategies where remote participants can engage – listen, learn, and share relevant info.

Translating: How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?

Spanish: ¿Cómo pueden los aliados, amigos, periodistas, y otras personas participar en forma lejana (remote participation) #COP15?

COP15 Wish List

How should we evaluate the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties? Here is our wish list for the event:

1) We’d like to learn about biodiversity

2) We’d like this event to be a window into the CBD and partners

3) We’d like this event to be fully engaged via the social web

Facebook, Google Docs

Livestreaming and archived video (YouTube)

Resources, forums and feedback for remote participants

Bonus points for creative commons-licensed and open access mterials

4) We’d like this event to engage locals in Montreal and teach visitors about Montreal

5) We’d like this event to be a catalyst for satellite events and viewing parties

6) We’d like this event to be particularly friendly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities

7) We’d like this event to serve as an example of responsible travel embedded in conservation events

8) We’d like this event to serve as an example of Open Access, Open Education and Open Journalism

Requests

Photos of information tables and signage at this event

Allow questions from remote participants at events and press conferences

Technical requests: Twitter list of partners, participants, superfans

https://twitter.com/UNBiodiversity/lists

Planeta.com