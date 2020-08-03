15th Biodiversity COP (2021)

Poster
Kunming, China is scheduled to host the 15th Biodiversity COP – cbd.int/meetings/COP-15 – with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.” Delayed until the second quarter of 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Hashtags: #COP15, #Biodiversity2020, #SBSTTA, #Post2020
Planeta.com is updating this guide to the event, making requests of the organizers and participants and creating a social web challenge. Feedback and notes are welcome as we prepare this preview.
Key Links
cbd.int
COP-15
cbd.int/sbstta24/review.shtml
Facebook – Events
@UNBiodiversity
Questions
- What are the most relevant hashtags?
- Are there livestreaming and recorded videos?
- How is COP15 different from COP14, 13, 12, 11 …
- How does the event attend to and amplify Indigenous peoples?
- Are relevant publications available online?
- What would locals like visitors to know about China?
- Who is writing and tweeting about China?
- What are the outcomes?
- What is an ecological civilization?
Bonus points:
- What are your favorite examples of good practice connecting biodiversity conservation, education, and travel and tourism?
- How can the organizers and participants be more public-facing?
- How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/sYwcC1LC49zqCX3u5
COP15 Wish List
How should we evaluate the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties? Here is our wish list for the event:
1) We’d like to learn about biodiversity
2) We’d like this event to be a window into the CBD and partners
3) We’d like this event to be fully engaged via the social web
- Facebook, Google Docs, Twitter
- Livestreaming and archived video (YouTube, Periscope)
- Resources, forums and feedback for remote participants
- Bonus points for creative commons-licensed and open access mterials
4) We’d like this event to engage locals in China and teach visitors about China
5) We’d like this event to be a catalyst for satellite events and viewing parties
6) We’d like this event to be particularly friendly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities
7) We’d like this event to serve as an example of responsible travel embedded in conservation events
8) We’d like this event to serve as an example of Open Access, Open Education and Open Journalism
Requests
Photos of information tables and signage at this event
Allow questions from remote participants at events and press conferences
Technical requests: Twitter list of partners, participants, superfans
twitter.com/UNBiodiversity/lists
Embedded Tweets
🔊UPDATE: New dates and venue announced for two critical UN Biodiversity Convention meetings, dates for #COP15 UN Biodiversity Conference to be adjusted
Details➡️ https://t.co/oqt65aGAjx#Biodiversity2020 pic.twitter.com/1Zs7tmQ6Gq
— UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) March 24, 2020
Host country China unveiled the logo for the 2020 UN Biodiversity Conference yesterday.#COP15 takes place this October under the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth”.#Biodiversity2020 https://t.co/2i2W6Pojqy
— UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) January 10, 2020
2020 will be a “super year” for the environment. With China due to host @UNBiodiversity COP15 in October, PI's Rose Niu, Zhu Li, and @TerryTownshend explain the need for immediate action and global participation. #WorldWildlifeDay @WildlifeDay https://t.co/3p2hrxE9uU
— Paulson Institute (@PaulsonInst) March 3, 2020
Last chance to react to key documents of the post 2020 global #biodiversity strategy of the @UNBiodiversity
What will be monitored? With what indicators?
Targets will be set at the #COP15 which will be largely a political process. https://t.co/fyS9mkmTFG
— GregoireDubois (@GregoireDubois) June 25, 2020
… and now All SBSTTA documents for peer review are up at https://t.co/jxTsNl2ie6. Good reading! & looking forward to seeing you at upcoming webinar! #Nature #post2020
— Basile van Havre (@BasilevanHavre) June 25, 2020
Headlines
Why is 2020 a critical yar – Paulson Institute
Logo launched for 2020 UN Convention on Biological Diversity – CGTN
Bingo
Biodiversity – China – Climate – Extinction – FPIC – Indigenous – Livestreaming – Mainstreaming – Protected Planet – Public-Facing – Sustainability
Videos
tk
Previously
China
Buzzwords
Planeta.com
How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?