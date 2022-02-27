45th Session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee

Poster

The 45th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held in 2022. Hashtag: #45whc

The event is notable for its adoption of new world heritage sites as well as the potential for delisting sites that are not fulfilling their commitments.

The session will be dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are calling for the country to be stripped of hosting the 45th Session.

World Heritage Watch: Russia can no longer chair the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. World Heritage Watch is following with horror the Russian assault on Ukraine, by which Russia leaves the circle of civilized states and negates its great culture and history.

World Heritage Watch hereby calls on the Russian rulers to spare the common heritage of humankind in Ukraine, as required by the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in Armed Conflicts. In 1954, this convention was the first to be adopted by UNESCO member states as a direct consequence of the devastations of World War II.The work of UNESCO is guided by the conclusions drawn from Germany’s breach of civilization and the attack on its neighbors:”Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defenses of peace must be constructed.” (Preamble to the UNESCO Charter)With its war of aggression, Russia has lost all legitimacy to exercise functions in the context of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, and to host the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in Kazan in the summer of 2022, as originally planned. We demand that the World Heritage Committee meeting instead takes place under the Presidency of UNESCO at its headquarters in Paris.Today we stand with our Ukrainian friends who have been working to protect their cultural and natural heritage for years. We also stand with all our Russian friends who, out of deepest conviction, reject their country’s attack on a peaceful neighbor.

