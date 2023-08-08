International Day of the World’s Indigenous People 2023

Poster: Indigenous Day (Some rights reserved)

The United Nations’ International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is observed each year on August 9 to promote and protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. This event recognizes the achievements and contributions made by Indigenous Peoples. The commemoration takes place on in recognition of the first meeting of the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.

Questions // Preguntas

Who is reporting about the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People? // ¿Quién informa sobre el Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas del Mundo?

Which events have livestreaming and recorded video? // ¿Qué eventos tienen transmisión en vivo y video grabado?

What are the Indigenous accounts to follow on social web channels? // ¿Cuáles son las cuentas indígenas a seguir en los canales web sociales?

How does the United Nations Working Group on Indigenous Populations work? // ¿Cómo funciona el Grupo de Trabajo de las Naciones Unidas sobre Poblaciones Indígenas?

How is the ‘International Day of the World’s Indigenous People’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages during the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. // ¿¿Cómo se traduce el ‘Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas del Mundo’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para las lenguas indígenas durante la Década Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas.

2023

This International Day of Indigenous Peoples 2023, under the title of “Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination“, revindicates the role that indigenous youth must occupy in decision-making while recognizing their dedicated efforts in climate action, the search for justice for their people, and the creation of an intergenerational connection that keeps their culture, traditions, and contributions alive.

Translating: International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

Spanish: Día Internacional de los Pueblos Indígenas

French: Journée Internationale des Peuples Autochtonesa

