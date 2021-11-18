Poster: Ron Mader, World Wildlife Day (some rights reserved)

World Wildlife Day takes place each year on March 3 and focuses global attention on the protection of biodiversity and wildlife.

What’s next? The theme for World Wildlife Day 2022 is “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration“

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3rd, the date that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted in 1973. The goal of World Wildlife Day is to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora; recall the privileged interactions between wildlife and populations across the globe; and raise awareness of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

