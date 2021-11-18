home Nature, Wildlife World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Nature Wildlife
Posted on
Poster: Ron Mader, World Wildlife Day (some rights reserved)

World Wildlife Day takes place each year on March 3 and focuses global attention on the protection of biodiversity and wildlife.

What’s next? The theme for World Wildlife Day 2022 is “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration

World Wildlife Day is celebrated on March 3rd, the date that the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted in 1973. The goal of World Wildlife Day is to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora; recall the privileged interactions between wildlife and populations across the globe; and raise awareness of the urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.

How to make the most of World Wildlife Day on the Social Web
Surf, Stream, and Share

  • Ask questions that matter to you … and share what you learn
  • Write, Like, and Share relevant tweets on Twitter
  • Recommend wildlife videos to watch on YouTube

Key Links
wildlifeday.org
events
outreach-material

Embedded Tweets

‪⚡️ Twitter Moment
#WorldWildlifeDay

Celebrations

World Wildlife Day 2021
World Wildlife Day 2020
World Wildlife Day 2019
World Wildlife Day 2018

Planeta.com

Wildlife
Wildlife Tourism
03 • March • Marzo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.