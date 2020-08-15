Austin, Texas

Photo: Melissa Biggs, Barton Springs
Austin is the capital of Texas.
Population in the city limits approximately 950,000, over 2 million in the metro area; currently 11th largest city in the USA
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/vm5kCiRhVuzqNkSd7
University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas (UT) includes a presidential library and important collections of art.
Parks
Lady Bird Lake (previously known as Town Lake)
Barton Creek Greenbelt
https://austinot.com/austin-greenbelt-guide
Zilker
http://zilkerpark.org/
In downtown, there’s also the Shoal Creek Greenbelt: https://freefuninaustin.com/anytime-adventure-shoal-creek-greenbelt/ This is a leash-free zone
Bull Creek Greenbelt https://austinparks.org/bull-creek/
Roy G. Guerrero is a great eastside park https://www.facebook.com/RoyGGuerrero/
There are also nature preserves in the city: http://www.austintexas.gov/sites/default/files/files/Parks/Preserves/preserves.pdf
McKinney Falls State Park is in the Austin city limits: https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mckinney-falls
Here are all the leash-free dog parks: https://www.bringfido.com/attraction/parks/city/austin_tx_us/
Farmers Markets
Annoyingly, there is not one list of the farmer’s markets. But here’s some:
The Sustainable Food Center operates 2: https://sustainablefoodcenter.org/programs/sfc-farmers-market They also have a FB page: https://www.facebook.com/SFCFarmersMarket/
Hope Farmers Market: https://www.hopefarmersmarket.org/ FB: https://www.facebook.com/pg/HOPEMarketATX/events/
Barton Creek Farmers Market: http://www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org/
Texas Farmers Market operates two: http://texasfarmersmarket.org/
Transportation
There are frequent buses and flights to Texas cities including Dallas and Houston.
Headlines
http://www.politifact.com/texas/statements/2018/jun/08/texas-campaign-environment/most-austin-city-parks-lack-recycling-zilker-park-/
