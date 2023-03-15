Photo: Ken Lund (Some rights reserved)
Border = a line separating two political or geographical areas
Elsewhere on the Web
woborders.blog
Recommended Listening
How borders make and break our world – Today, there are more borders in the world than ever before. In fact, the building of border walls, barriers and barricades has increased sixfold in the past two decades alone. Conversation with James Crawford’, author of The Edge of the Plain (Canongate)
Amazon.com
The Edge of the Plain
Videos
Planeta.com