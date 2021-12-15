home Cities, Nature City Trees

City Trees

By Ron Mader   Posted in Cities Nature
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, Freemont Street, Las Vegas (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on city trees, urban forests, and the canopies we love, starting with the concept of 3-30-300:

3-30-300

Promoting health and wellbeing through urban forests – Introducing the 3-30-300 rule – Cecil Konijnendijk van den Bosch

@AnUrbanForester

Nature Quant / Nature Dose
naturequant.comnaturedose@naturequant

Tree Tracker
treetracker.ai

IUCN Urban Alliance

iucnurbanalliance.org@IUCNurban

Tree Tours
Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Tree City USA
arborday.org/programs/treecityusa
directory

Videos

2014 Cecil Interview

Stray Observations

Tree watering alerts

Wikipedia
Urban evolution
Urban forest

Planeta

City Parks
Trees

