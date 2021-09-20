Greymouth = Māwhera

Photo: Ron Mader, Greymouth

New Zealand (Aotearoa) – Located at the mouth of the Grey River, Greymouth (Māori: Māwhera) is the largest town on the West Coast of the South Island.

For the slow adventures, Greymouth is a hub for unusual, rural adventures. Options include stargazing, fly-fishing, biking and hiking.

To the north are the famous Pancake Rocks and Paparoa National Park. Southeast of town is Lake Brunner.

2021

August 28th Mike Dickison is running a workshop on copyright for artists and photographers at the Left Bank Art Gallery.

On August 28th in Greymouth I’m running a workshop on copyright for artists and photographers. If you’d like me to run it in your town some time, let me know. In the near future I’ll also run an online version anyone can attend. pic.twitter.com/riXbUiVdF6 — Mike Dickison (@adzebill) June 28, 2021

Māori

Greymouth was once the site of the Māori pa (fortified village) called Māwhera which means ‘wide spread river mouth.’

Cultural World

The history of gold mining is recounted at a museum in Shantytown, 11 kilometers south of town. A faithfully recreated town of the 1860s, Shantytown recounts the story of the hardy immigrants who arrived to take part in the Gold Rush. The museum includes steam train rides and opportunities to pan for gold.

The Monteiths Brewery runs tours that include a tasting session.

Sports

John Sturgeon Park (previously Rugby Park) is the home of West Coast Rugby Football Union. Matches are played on Saturdays. Field hockey is popular.

West Coast Rugby Museum

@RugbyWestCoast

History

Explorer Thomas Brunner named the river to honor Sir George Edward Grey, the Governor of New Zealand at the time. The town was declared a borough on July 16, 1868.

Grey River

In May 1988, the Grey River surged over its banks and flooded the town. Four months later flooding happened again. Nearly two dozen floods had wrought havoc since the 1860s. A wall was constructed, not that attractive but effective.

Nearby

South of Greymouth is the town of Hokitika (‘Hoki’ for short), the original hub of the 1860s Gold Rush. The annual Wildfoods Festival (held in March) is world famous. Hokitika has a thriving artisan community, and the area is now internationally renowned as a creative arts center and famous for its jade (also known as greenstone or in Maori pounamu).

Also nearby is the Cape Foulwind Walkway runs along the cliff tops from the lighthouse at Cape Foulwind to Tauranga Bay. Highlights include views of the Seal Colony, home to hundreds of fur seals.

Nearby: Paparoa National Park

Midway between Greymouth and Westport is Punakaiki and the Paparoa National Park. The site is famous for its Pancake Rocks, weathered limestone that attracts more than 400,000 visitors each year. When the tide is right, the ocean enters the caverns and hurls upward through blowholes. Check the weather!

Transportation — Greymouth Airport (Code: GMN) is 10 minutes from town and has service from West Coast Air. Nearby Hokitika Airport (30 minutes). There is regular bus service to and from Christchurch. By rail the TranzAlpine offers daily service with Christchurch. This is one of the most beautiful train rides in the world as the train crosses the mountain divide.

