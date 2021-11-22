Bison, national mammal of the USA

Fun fact: bison entered the Americas through the land bridge from Siberia during an Ice Age.

Celebrations

National Bison Day is the first Saturday in November. Hashtag: #NationalBisonDay

Embedded Tweets

The National Park Service remains dedicated to the conservation of the American bison. Learn more about the Bison Conservation Initiative, which will guide efforts to conserve and restore our national mammal for the next decade. https://t.co/a8Rz4CFp2K#BCI2020 pic.twitter.com/L2Kg5CneGw — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) May 7, 2020

The National Park Service has released a guide to safely petting bison after recent dangerous encounters between tourists and the giant animals.



Here's the short version: Don't.https://t.co/4mJ6J5BHHD — CNN (@CNN) August 10, 2019

Bad news: This is a photo of bison skulls collected during their mass slaughter in the mid-1870s. By 1890, there were <1k left.

Good news: Today ~500k bison have been restored in over 6k locations, inc public lands, private ranches + Native American lands: https://t.co/VLV1yZZBbH pic.twitter.com/jk6U9n4qaA — The Conversation (@ConversationEDU) January 21, 2019

It’s a great day for bison!.The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution marking #NationalBisonDay on Saturday, November 4! pic.twitter.com/CSce9mruwF — WCS (@TheWCS) November 2, 2017

Thumpety thump thump, thumpety thump thump…Look at bison go.



Remember to treat wildlife with proper caution and respect. Learn more tips at https://t.co/IoXAO5iykr



Image: Bison on the move in the Lamar Valley at Yellowstone National Park/ Neal Herbert#FindYourPark ❄️ pic.twitter.com/honsBHAYik — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) December 19, 2018

