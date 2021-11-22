Photo: Rick Keen/USFWS, Mountain Prairie: Denver (Some rights reserved)
Bison, national mammal of the USA
Fun fact: bison entered the Americas through the land bridge from Siberia during an Ice Age.
Celebrations
National Bison Day is the first Saturday in November. Hashtag: #NationalBisonDay
Elsewhere on the Web
http://storyofthebison.com/tatankaaboutbison.html
https://www.wcs.org/get-involved/updates/senate-passes-bison-day-resolution
Headlines
It’s Bison, Not Buffalo. And Other American Bison Facts
https://deadspin.com/bison-gets-irritated-by-tourists-tosses-child-into-obl-1836670446
Bison are Back – The Conversation
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/dec/12/how-native-american-tribes-are-bringing-back-the-bison-from-brink-of-extinction
http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/06/us/utah-bison-herd/index.html
Elsewhere
https://www.nps.gov/articles/bison-bellows-5-12-16.htm
Videos
Bison Management on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park (2021)
Embedded Tweets
Photos
Wikipedia
Bison
Parks
Planeta.com