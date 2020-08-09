Poster

Planeta.com’s Digital Literacy Quiz – planeta.com/digital-literacy-quiz – is used in tandem with our workshops and February’s Responsible Travel Week. Participants choose what they want to learn and score their own performances.

The Digital Literacy Quiz is part of our ongoing, effort of cyber housekeeping — updating social web components and widgets embedded on our website to cheer on fave examples around the globe.

Essay

Upgrading communication skills is a worthy goal of its own. A sidenote – Responsible Travel Week started because so many people doing so many good things were stumped when it came to communicating their experiences, needs, and lessons learned. Responsible Travel Week aims to heal that communication disconnect by focusing attention on local examples around the world.

The digital world changes so frequently, it is impossible to keep up with all of the options, upgrades, and alternatives. You have to be everywhere at once and you cannot be everywhere at once. We settle into routines, which can be comfortable, perhaps too comfortable. Our digital literacy skills, particularly for those working in education, conservation, and tourism, need to be challenged on a regular basis if we need to be effective communicators and collaborators.

Are we personally comfortable? Can we explain this to others in a friendly and helpful manner? This questions will be explored and hopefully articulated online.

Suggestions are welcome. The quiz and related handouts can be used and shared freely in classrooms and workshops. We ask for attribution and that you continue to share what you learn.

Core Skills: Basics

Do you use more than one browser?

Do you share photos and videos?

Do you pay attention to your notifications?

Do you take screenshots from your phone and computer?

Bonus points: Do you Shazam?

Devices

Can you login on more than one device? = ¿Puedes iniciar sesión en más de un dispositivo (aparato)?

Browsers

Please name the browser or browsers you use.

Have you checked for updates for your browsers?

Email

Have you created an email address?

Have you created more than one email address?

Have you deleted an email?

Do you know the passwords to access your emails?

Have you changed the subject line in the reply to an email?

Have you forwarded an email?

Have you learned the difference between CC (Carbon Copy) and BCC (Blind Carbon Copy)

Instead of sending attachments, do you know how to share a link where the information can be downloaded?

Facebook

Have you created an account on Facebook?

Have you created a public photo album?

Have you commented on a friend’s post?

Have you liked a friend’s post?

Have you adjusted notifications on or off for your friends?

Have you updated your cover photo, aka avatar?

Have you downloaded an image from Facebook?

Mobile users:

Do you have the Facebook app on your smartphone?

Have you checked in to a particular place?

Flickr

Google

Have you created a gmail address?

Have you edited a Google Doc?

Skype

Have you created an account on Skype?

Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?

What version of Skype are you using?

Does your microphone work?

Does your webcam work?

Have you changed your mood message?

Bonus Point: Do you know your Skype Name and password?

Twitter

Have you created an account on Twitter?

Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?

Have you updated your avatar image?

Bonus points if you change it this week.

Have you updated your profile?

Have you retweeted someone else’s tweet?

Have you used a hashtag on Twitter?

Have you reviewed your email notifications?

Have you kept an eye on your followers?

Have you created a Twitter list?

Have you published a Twitter moment?

Have you embedded a tweet on a website?

Do you manage more than one Twitter account?

YouTube

Have you created an account on YouTube?

Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?

Have you favorited a video?

Have you subscribed to a YouTube channel?

Have you adjusted your YouTube account notifications?

Have you viewed your YouTube channel statistics?

Have you turned off an advertisement on YouTube?

Have you uploaded a video to YouTube?

Have you created a custom thumbnail image for your video?

Have you changed the license setting for any of your videos to Standard YouTube to Creative Commons attribution?

Have you adjusted the video viewing settings to 1080p?

Have you reviewed your viewing history?

Have you searched for a playlist?

Have you created a playlist?

Business Owners: If you own a brick-and-mortar business, have you claimed your space on Facebook? On Google? If you have, claim double points.

Nerdy Gadgets

Create a countdown timeanddate.com/clocks/freecountdown.html

Create a wordcloud wordclouds.com

Translate something translate.google.com

Capture a web page via the Internet Archive / Wayback Machine – archive.org/web

Elsewhere on the Web

Everything is too complicated – Verge

Wikipedia

Guided reading

Planeta.com