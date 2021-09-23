Biodiversity Links

Buzzwords
What would insiders like others know about biodiversity? Presenting relevant links in a somewhat random fashion:
Society for the Preservation of Natural History Collections
The Society for the Preservation of Natural History Collections – spnhc.org – “is an international society whose mission is to improve the preservation, conservation and management of natural history collections to ensure their continuing value to society”. Wikipedia
Headlines
The case against the concept of biodiversity – Clare Fieseler/Vox @ClareFieseler
People are essential to linking biodiversity data
Biodiversity Crisis Explained – Vox
If conservationists want business to be part of the solution, we also have to change – @mij_matt @unepwcmc
Destrucción neta de biodiversidad – La Jornada
New biodiversity chief to UN Secretary-General wants biodiversity mainstreamed
http://biographic.com/posts/sto/the-shortfalls-of-biodiversity – @bioGraphic @pkareiva
Assessing the Cost of Global Biodiversity and Conservation Knowledge – @IUCNscience
Biodiversity greater inside Earth’s protected areas, study finds – Guardian
Local biodiversity is higher inside than outside terrestrial protected areas worldwide – Nature.com
It’s always a joy to discover a new species. But there is a downside… @nijhuism @guardianeco
Ecologists Can’t Beat Invasive Species, So They’re Joining Them
Too Much Gloom in Scicomm? Or… Let’s Celebrate Conservation Successes! – @Dr_AnnaM
Halting biodiversity loss is a win for all – @KarmenuVella
UN biodiversity report highlights failure to meet conservation targets
Park Science Special Issue on Biodiversity – @NatlParkService
http://pubs.iied.org/14627IIED.html – @IIED
Crowdsourcing biodiversity: Citizen Science comes of age
Making people know value of biodiversity biggest challenge: National Biodiversity Authority
Indigenous peoples urge action on biodiversity loss – tangata whenua
Two ‘Green Lists’ Will Mark Conservationists’ Successes
Many Nevada species in danger of going extinct
Mission to map 10 million species in 50 years
Mobile phone apps for agricultural biodiversity
Museum Victoria’s Field guide app out now
Media
terrycollinsassociates.com
Lists
Blog
What are the pros and cons of biodiversity offsets?
International Day of Biodiversity
Aichi Targets
Bioacoustics
Bioacoustics approaches in biodiversity inventories – @KlausRiede
Conservation Finance Alliance
@conservfinance
Recommended listening
Biodiversity linked to human health
Tracing Wallace – Nineteenth century English naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace was a close confidant of Charles Darwin and a pallbearer at his funeral.
Quotes
Discovering a new species isn’t like finding out you have more money in the bank than you thought. It’s like discovering an irreplaceable book in the library – just as you start to smell the smoke.
– Michelle Nijhuis, https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2016/jul/02/giant-centipede-peacock-spiders-new-species-environment
When we look at Target 11 of the Aichi agreement from last year’s Conference of the Parties to the Convention of Biological Diversity, we see an enormous task ahead of us. Target 11 raises the proportion of the terrestrial surface in nationally designated terrestrial protected areas from 12.7% to 17% by 2020. This is, if my math is correct, an area nearly the size of Australia to be added to the globe’s protected area network. Think of it this way, using the average size of protected areas in the World Database on Protected Areas, this requires adding over 55,000 new areas in eight years. Think of the institutional and political commitment to this. Think of the number of managers and rangers that will be needed to be educated and trained. Think of the stress on current educational institutions to provide the courses and offerings needed for the thousands of people working there. Think of the tourism development challenges and opportunities that tens of thousands of new protected areas offer. The tourism industry needs to not just engage a discussion here, but also how to lead an authentic critical discussion, which will not only strengthen their industry and its capabilities to be a socially progressive one, but also greatly assist in making it a more desirable working place. – Steve McCool
Significantly, 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity is in the territories of indigenous peoples, who constitute 4% of the world’s population. This is a fact worth noting to understand why sacred lands are key for biodiversity and human rights protection at a time when climate crises are destroying livelihoods and leading to unprecedented migration and displacement. “In a world where indigenous spirituality is misunderstood and invisible, it’s an historic moment that a four-hour-long film series about sacred land struggles and indigenous peoples’ rights is being broadcast in the U.S.,” says Toby McLeod, director of the films. “While the media mostly ignores this issue, indigenous-led grassroots movements like Idle No More are flowering and are framing their own narrative, unfiltered, on social media,” he says. The Sacred Land Film Project’s Facebook page had over 200,000 views this week alone. It is a testament to how independent filmmakers, alternative media, and indigenous advocates are changing the story by sharing examples of powerful counter-narratives and resistances in the face of unregulated capitalism, land grabs and climate change.
Changing the Narrative – Rucha Chitnis
The only way to conserve the overwhelming mass of biodiversity is to adopt larger-scale approaches at the levels of ecosystems and landscapes.
– Geoff Park, Conservation: Extinction Wave or Healing Tide?
We are not human in a vacuum. We need to embrace this land so that it can embrace us.
– Sally Morgan, Awaye
We’re destroying the book of life before we’ve read it.
– Bob May, cited in Controlling the future
If managed sustainably, World Heritage sites can give tourists the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful places that the world has to offer while benefitting the natural environment at the same time.
– Giulia Carbone, Deputy Director of IUCN’s Global Business and Biodiversity Programme, Top Ten Tips
It’s only life after all.
– Indigo Girls, Closer to Fine
Center for Biological Diversity
Elsewhere
Biological Diversity Goes Public – Laura Tangley (1986)
UK Biodiversity Indicators
Bingo
Aichi – Animals – Biodiversity – Biophilia – Carl von Linné – CITES – Conservation – Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) – Destruction – Ecology – Ecosystem – Ethnobotany – Extinction – Fauna – Flora – FPIC – Habitat – Health – Hotspot – Indicator Species – IPBES – Islands – KBAs (Key Biodiversity Areas) – Keystone Species – Life – Local – Mammals – nbsaps – Species – Trophic Level – Wildlife
Keystone species = A species that has a disproportionate effect on its environment relative to its biomass. Such species affect many other organisms in an ecosystem and help to determine the types and numbers of various other species in a community. Such an organism plays a role in its ecosystem that is analogous to the role of a keystone in an arch. While the keystone is under the least pressure of any of the stones in an arch, the arch still collapses without it. – Wikipedia
Wikipedia
Biodiversity
Biophilia hypothesis
Edward Osborne Wilson
