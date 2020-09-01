home Cities, USA Las Vegas Links

Las Vegas Flag

Links about Las Vegas presented in mostly random fashion:

Headlines
Unpausing Las Vegas: What might our valley look like after the shutdown lifts? – Las Vegas Sun@bryanhorwath @LasVegasSun
Goodman says she offered using Las Vegas as ‘control group’ for coronavirus – Nevada Independent
The People of Las Vegas
A Traveler’s Guide to the Best Bets in Las Vegas – Elaine Glusac/New York Times @elaineglusac

David Schwartz
dgschwartz.com
unlv.edu/people/david-schwartz
@DrDave702
Twitter Memberships

Plant Nurseries
Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road
Facebook
@CactusJoes
Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants

Welcome

https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com

Las Vegas State Tree Nursery
Top Plant Nurseries In Las Vegas To Start Your Spring Garden

Twitter
@KMAEventCenter

National Finals Rodeo
The 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is scheduled December 3-12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
December National Finals Rodeo
Places to party
@LasVegasNFR
http://vegasseven.com/2014/12/02/national-finals-rodeo-goes-beyond-local-economics
http://www.thed.com/national-finals-rodeo/
http://www.nfrexperience.com

References

Current Local Time

Event Time Announcer for Las Vegas

Time difference between Las Vegas and other locations

Distance calculator to/from Las Vegas

If it’s 4pm in Las Vegas, what time is it around the world? = Si se trata de 16:00 en Las Vegas, ¿qué hora es en todo el mundo? #roofdog

2019
Not Just Gambling: Las Vegas Is Becoming a Virtual Reality Hub – Variety
The hellish future of Las Vegas in the climate crisis: ‘A place where we never go outside’
After 30 years, Rio in Las Vegas is losing its status and shine
Viva Las Vegas, here’s the fastest growing cities in each state and Sin City is among them
Las Vegas bets on Elon Musk’s Boring Company for tunnel project

Pig Farm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrRprZ8C93g
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/gyzbgq/pigs-are-eating-las-vegas-casino-leftovers-and-its-saving-the-damn-planet
Las Vegas is known to be the city of excess, but after the party, someone has to clean up. And, in Vegas, that means figuring out how to deal with an overwhelming abundance of food waste. MGM Resorts International, which owns most of the Vegas strip, has been trying to rebrand itself as sustainable. Their efforts seem to be working: in 2018, the U.S. EPA recognized their food recovery efforts by awarding them with a Food Recovery Challenge Award. But can Vegas ever truly be sustainable? VICE News went to Sin City to find out.
https://twitter.com/LasVegasLocally/status/1163238280600543234

RVs

johnniewalkerrv.com

Homeless
Help the homeless or criminalize them? Las Vegas debates a public sleeping ban – MSN

Lee’s Liquor
May 11 Lee’s Beer and Tequila Experience
Join us for an evening of unlimited beer and tequila tastings! Saturday, May 11th at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center 4-8pm. Live DJ, food for purchase, silent auction & more! All net proceeds will benefit Lee’s Helping Hand, a non-profit organization. Tickets are available for purchase at all Las Vegas Lee’s Discount Liquor locations. Ticket packages available on Groupon.com as well.
leesliquorlv.comFacebook
13th-annual-lees-beer-tequila-experience
giving-back
groupon

Master Plan
Master-Plan

Amazon.com
Base Camp Las Vegas

Rock Vegas

Vegas Traffic
https://www.fox5vegas.com/traffic
https://www.ktnv.com/traffic
https://www.8newsnow.com/traffic
https://www.rtcsnv.com/traffic-cams/watch-live
https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/Pages/CurrentTraffic.aspx
https://nvroads.com/icx/pages/cameras.aspx

Vegas-Los Angeles Traffic
Alternative routes from Las Vegas to LA to avoid backups on I-15 – Review Journal @mickakers

Area 15
https://area15.com

Liberace
http://mentalfloss.com/article/79531/13-fabulous-facts-about-liberace

Rail Explorers
https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/las-vegas
Ecotourism
Facebook
Instagram
@RailExplorersUS

Parking
https://www.vegas.com/transportation/free-parking-las-vegas/
Parking Fees – Las Vegas Advisor

Police
Citizens’ Police Academy

Museums
vegasmuseums.org
Museum Season (May 1 – August 31)

Book Festival 
http://www.lasvegasbookfestival.com
@vegasbookfest

CCSD
https://newsroom.ccsd.net
https://twitter.com/ClarkCountySch
https://newsroom.ccsd.net/statement-from-newly-appointed-ccsd-superintendent-jesus-f-jara-ed-d
https://www.ktnv.com/news/study-average-class-sizes-in-nevada-are-largest-in-the-us

Culinary Union
http://www.culinaryunion226.org
https://www.facebook.com/pg/Culinary226
Strike Vote 2018: #OurFutureIsNow
https://twitter.com/Culinary226

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/las-vegas-casino-workers-vote-authorize-strike-n876651

Animals
What stores allow dogs on leashes? Ace Hardware, Bass Pro Shop, Dicks Sporting Goods, Petco, Petsmart

Calendars and Events
lasvegassun.com/events
lasvegasweekly.com/events
reviewjournal.com/events

Volunteer
http://www.volunteercentersn.org

Yarn
Sin City Knit Shop – Debbie

Weddings
https://www.littlechapel.com

Where to stay
Las Vegas is home to 17 of the 20 largest hotels in the USA. The 4,996-room MGM Grand is the largest, followed by Luxor, The Venetian, Aria, and Excalibur.

Delano
El CortezFacebook
Las Vegas Hotel
Downtown Grand@DowntownGrandLV@MobBarLV
Golden Nugget
http://goldengatecasino.com
Planet Hollywood
http://www.thed.com/reservations

older neighborhoods: Paradise Palms, Scotch 80s, McNeil

Visit the GHOSTBAR at top of the Palms Casino Resorts on the 55-to-60th floors

Clark County Amphitheater
500 S. Grand Central Parkway
http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/depts/parks/Pages/amphitheater.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/clarkcountyamphitheater

Resort Fees
https://www.lasvegasjaunt.com/las-vegas-resort-fees-2018-guide
http://blog.thewaylo.com/resort-fees-las-vegas
http://www.latimes.com/travel/deals/la-tr-las-vegas-resort-fees-increase-20161206-story.html
I’m not paying your resort fee, stop harassing me about it – Reddit

Research
Brookings Mountain West

History
https://youtu.be/MEOQ-vobgAE

YouTube
Clark County
Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Sahara Blvd
https://www.rtcsnv.com/getconnected/sahara-express
Nigerian Food, 953 East Sahara, #E22

Some of our fave people and places

Favorite People and Places in Las Vegas

Recommended Listening

State of Nevada
The Las Vegas Sportsline

